Women build social-housing updates for women

FORTY-ONE years ago, Molonglo Support Services started as a refuge for women and children escaping abuse.

Now, women will lead the way on building social housing upgrades to continue to support those experiencing homelessness, domestic violence, poverty and discrimination.

A not-for-profit organisation based in Queanbeyan, the Molonglo Support Services run programs to help support those in the Queanbeyan-Palerang region who fall through the cracks, says executive officer Janette Dale.

A $200,000 boost from the NSW government will see upgrades to four social-housing properties that provide respite for those with nowhere else to turn, and it will be local women leading the way on their construction.

“Having a stimulus package from the government changes everything,” says Deb Strickland, business owner of Place Ace and building manager of the new upgrades.

“Not only are we a part of social housing construction, which is so beneficial for women in need, but women are building for other women. The obvious flow-on effect is providing traineeships and apprenticeships.”

Deb says it was her mother and grandmother who inspired her to become a builder from a young age, and that it’s a passion of hers to demystify the building process for women.

“As someone with a lifelong interest in building, I am conscious of the timeline of change. In the ‘80s you would be laughed off a building site,” she says.

“Teaching women to build in a safe environment, step out of their comfort zone, pick up a hammer and build something that is theirs gives women a sense of control and achievement in a world that they have not had access to before.”

Deb and her company will be building new kitchens and bathrooms for the properties, something she believes will go a long way in easing the burden on those in need of a safe home.

“I think when you look at how people live, it helps so much to love your home and really enjoy being in your surroundings,” she says.

“I beIieve it really helps people think bigger for themselves and to believe in their future. I imagine them coming home, feeling rested, nurturing themselves more and trusting that their futures look brighter.”

The program of works is set to roll out in June, and Janette, who’s been involved with the Molonglo Support Services for 15 years, says she’s excited to see the benefits they provide the community.

“These properties give options to people when they have none left,” says Janette.

“We’ve targeted some older properties that are getting out of date, especially the kitchens and bathrooms, to ensure people in need have safe and updated facilities to use.”

Janette described how the properties are instrumental in supporting people through the “transition period” of their situation.

“Whether it’s a woman escaping domestic abuse, someone escaping homelessness or whatever the situation may be, that transition time to turn their situation around is crucial,” she says.

“They often need quite intense support while looking for employment or a new permanent place to live. That’s what this housing is for, and the people who come through are always so thankful to have that time to get back on their feet.”

Molonglo Support Services has also been working with other good causes around the area in an effort to spread their influence as far as possible.

“Everybody knows there’s not enough money to address the huge need of homelessness across Australia,” says Janette.

“That’s why we’re always looking for innovative or different ways to do the best we can in helping people. Recently, we had the Queanbeyan sleep bus come through the area which is another great local initiative.”

According to Janette, the last five years have seen major progress for the services, and these upgrades will be instrumental in continuing that momentum.

“We’ve come a long way since the beginning of the services” she says.

“Our main focus continues to be the person in need’s experience, what’s happening on the ground level, and to improve the lives of those looking for help.”