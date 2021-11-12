Women flees from masked invaders

A CANBERRA woman fled her Charnwood home after it was invaded by two men wearing masks and hoods yesterday (November 11).

The two burglars, who entered the women’s home about 1pm, demanded property then pushed the women over after taking a mobile phone.

The woman fled to her neighbours house and police were called.

According to police, several men were seen running from the house a short time later.

One man was picked up by a blue Ford Falcon G6E which ran a red light at the Barton Highway and Clarrie Hermes Drive intersection.

Another three men were picked up by a separate unknown vehicle.

Police want to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident by contacting Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.