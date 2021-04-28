Women shine in real estate award nominations

Share Canberra's trusted news:

Finalists for the REIA National Awards for Excellence include a number of talented Canberra real estate agents. This is a sponsored post.

FINALISTS for the Real Estate Institute of Australia (REIA) National Awards for Excellence 2021 have been announced and there’s been a rise in female candidates, according to REIA president Adrian Kelly.

“It’s pleasing to note from our 83 finalists there has been an increase in female candidates in the different categories from previous years,” he says.

“In particular in the category of ‘Residential Salesperson of the Year’, which is always hotly contested.”

But no matter who makes up the finalists, Adrian says they’re all the best of the best in Australian real estate, covering all aspects, such as residential and commercial agencies, residential and commercial sales, residential and commercial property management, business brokers, buyers’ agents, community service, innovation and communications.

The awards, which also see a number of talented Canberra real estate agents shortlisted, will be hosted by the Real Estate Institute of the Northern Territory (REINT) in Darwin and winners will be announced on Thursday, June 10.

Passionate Maria excels in residential sales

ENERGETIC and passionate about Canberra property, Maria Selleck, principal of Maria Selleck Properties, has been nominated for “Residential Salesperson of the Year” in the REIA National Awards for Excellence.

Maria, who set out to build an award-winning agency in early 2009, has since built a reputation for integrity and fair dealing, which she says is second to none.

Backed with more than 20 years’ experience, Maria, with a focus on customer service and giving her clients value for money, has been running Maria Selleck Properties in Manuka for more than 10 years.

In that time, the business has been awarded the prestigious REIA Small Residential Agency Award of the Year for 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2016, plus the national REIA title in 2013.

Now, shortlisted for “Residential Salesperson of the Year” 2021, Maria says: “I am honoured to be given this recognition and I want to thank all my wonderful clients that made this award possible.”

Priding herself on exceeding her clients’ expectations, Maria says she’s a big believer in always going the extra mile with every single property.

“I regularly enhance homes with my own works of art and beautiful furnishings, and commission minor improvements as required on selected properties,” she says.

Maria Selleck Properties, 30 Bougainville Street, Manuka. Call 6162 1234 or visit mariaselleck.com.au

Growing agency’s recognised twice

THE boutique property management agency, Ashby Partners Real Estate, has been nominated for two awards in the REIA National Awards for Excellence.

Starting from humble beginnings with directors Braedan Kidd and Melissa Escreza in 2017, the agency, which has been nominated for the “Small Residential Agency of the Year”, has now grown to six.

The directors attribute their success to experiencing sustained growth and a long list of happy clients.

Melissa, who is also a licensee, has been shortlisted for the “Residential Property Manager of the Year” award.

Melissa started her real estate career in 2012 where she says she worked on some of Brisbane’s most iconic riverside developments.

She says she introduced a proactive and systematic approach to her company, which has contributed to her success in the industry.

Growing up in Singapore, Melissa learnt about business and other cultures on an international level.

She prides herself on her knowledge of the industry and delivering outstanding customer service.

Ashby Partners Real Estate, 285 Canberra Avenue, Fyshwick. Call 0408 240044 or email upload@ashbypartners.com.au