Work progessing on Bungendore’s sports hub

WORK on Bungendore’s $2.4 million sports hub is gaining momentum.

Construction of the two netball courts has begun and work on the carpark is also underway.

The sports precinct – which will accomodate a wide range of sports sports such as rugby league, AFL, cricket and netball – will include six grass sports fields, six hard courts, an aquatic centre and sporting club facilities.

The project is being funded by the NSW government.

It’s expected the netball courts will be completed later this year with the sports hub due to open in time for winter sports in 2022.