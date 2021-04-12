Young Jack’s been missing a week

Share Canberra's trusted news:

POLICE are concerned for the welfare of teenager Jack Hambilton who went missing about a week ago.

They would like to reassure Jack, 17, that he is not in any trouble.

He was last seen in Ngunnawal on Monday, April 5 and is believed to have been in Moncrieff on Tuesday, April 6. He also may have been in the inner north on Thursday, April 8.

He is described as being of Caucasian appearance and about 178 cm (5’10”) tall, with straight black hair, grey/green eyes and of slim build.

Anyone who has seen Jack or has any information about his whereabouts is urged to contact ACT policing on 131 444 quoting reference number 6770299.