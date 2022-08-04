15-year-old arrested in relation to axe-wielding robbery

A 15-YEAR-OLD boy has been arrested in relation to the robbery of a Gungahlin massage business in which an axe was used to steal cash.

Police arrested the boy yesterday (August 3), following the robbery which took place on Anthony Rolfe Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the boy was also arrested in relation to another incident that took place at a vacant residence in Harrison.

He has been charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, two counts of property damage and theft.

He is scheduled to appear in the Children’s Court today.