Axe man robs Gungahlin massage business

A MAN armed with an axe has robbed a Gungahlin massage business on Anthony Rolfe Avenue.

Police say the man entered the business at about 4pm yesterday (August 2), before leaving and returning about 10 minutes later with the weapon. He then smashed the counter with the axe and stole a handbag.

While fleeing the scene on foot, he was chased by a person from a neighbouring business and dropped the handbag after crossing Anthony Rolfe Avenue.

He kept a brown leather purse containing cash and cards and was last seen running towards Gungahlin Place.

The man is described as about 180cm tall, and wearing a dark-coloured hoodie.

Anyone with information should call 1800 33300 or via Crime Stoppers ACT . Information can be provided anonymously.