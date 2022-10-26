$7m playground opens in Coombs

A $7.1 million playground has opened in Coombs.
The new playground – featuring a bird’s nest tower, pod structures, swings and slides – is named after well-known Australian author Ruth Park.
Rosina Ruth Lucia Park AM was recognised for her service to literature and appointed a Member of the Order of Australia in 1987.
A wombat sculpture in the playground commemorates one of Park’s most famous books “The Muddle-Headed Wombat”.
The playground caters for all ages.
Who can be trusted?
In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.
If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.
Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.
Thank you,
Ian Meikle, editor
Leave a Reply