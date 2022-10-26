News location:

Canberra CityNews

Subscribe
Support
Canberra Today 15°/19° | Thursday, October 27, 2022 | Digital Edition | Crossword & Sudoku

$7m playground opens in Coombs

The new Coombs playground

A $7.1 million playground has opened in Coombs.

The new playground – featuring a bird’s nest tower, pod structures, swings and slides – is named after well-known Australian author Ruth Park.

Rosina Ruth Lucia Park AM was recognised for her service to literature and appointed a Member of the Order of Australia in 1987.

A wombat sculpture in the playground commemorates one of Park’s most famous books “The Muddle-Headed Wombat”.

The playground caters for all ages.

 

Who can be trusted?

In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.

If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.

Become a supporter

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Share this

Leave a Reply

Related Posts

New Barton precinct a Budget boon, says Barr
News

New Barton precinct a Budget boon, says Barr

The most significant new commitment for Canberra in last night's (October 25) federal Budget announcement was the investment in a major National Security Office Precinct in Barton, said Chief Minister Andrew Barr. 

Top Stories

Follow us on Instagram @canberracitynews