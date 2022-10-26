$7m playground opens in Coombs

A $7.1 million playground has opened in Coombs.

The new playground – featuring a bird’s nest tower, pod structures, swings and slides – is named after well-known Australian author Ruth Park.

Rosina Ruth Lucia Park AM was recognised for her service to literature and appointed a Member of the Order of Australia in 1987.

A wombat sculpture in the playground commemorates one of Park’s most famous books “The Muddle-Headed Wombat”.

The playground caters for all ages.