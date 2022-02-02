A non-prophet alternative to the Red Cross  

“The Red Crystal came into being because some nations were reluctant to use either the Red Cross or the Red Crescent because of their possible religious connotations,” writes “Whimsy” columnist CLIVE WILLIAMS.

WE’RE all familiar with the medical Red Cross, and some may be aware of the Red Crescent, but have you heard of the Red Crystal?

It sounds rather superhero-like for those familiar with the Green Lantern, the name of several superheroes appearing in American comic books published by DC Comics.

While most of us think of the Red Cross as a general symbol of medical care – it actually isn’t. The Red Cross is specifically used in times of armed conflict to indicate that those displaying the emblem are providing neutral humanitarian assistance and are not part of the fighting.

The Red Cross has an interesting history. In 1864, the 12 countries that agreed to the First Geneva Convention adopted the Red Cross into International Law to protect neutral medical personnel. They did not intend it to have any religious significance, nor did they expect it to be controversial.

In 1876, the Turks objected to the Red Cross, viewing it as a Christian Crusader symbol. (The Red Cross is actually made up of five equal red squares while the Crusader red cross is elongated.) So, instead, the Turks adopted a Red Crescent based on the flag of the Turkish Ottoman Empire. Eventually, in 1929, the Red Crescent was formally accepted as a second symbol, equivalent in legal status to the Red Cross.

The Red Crystal came into being because some nations were reluctant to use either the Red Cross or the Red Crescent because of their possible religious connotations.

So, in December, 2005, the UN agreed to adopt a third emblem – a red diamond shape on a white background, to be known as the Red Crystal.

Now each nation can choose to use the Red Cross, the Red Crescent, or the Red Crystal – all of which have equal legal status in international law.

Australian military medical services adopted the Red Cross in 1914. To deliberately target a person, site, or transport displaying the Red Cross, Red Crescent or Red Crystal is a war crime and those who do so may be prosecuted.

Use of the Red Cross (and its equivalents) is restricted under international humanitarian law and, in turn, by Australian law. Most Australians would be surprised to learn they can be prosecuted for unauthorised use of the Red Cross emblem in Australia.

The Australian Red Cross organisation is the protector of the emblem in Australia. (Like its parent organisation, the International Committee of the Red Cross, it’s a non-prophet organisation!) According to the Australian Red Cross, it continually issues requests for organisations and companies to stop misusing the emblem.

Some of the most common forms of misuse are on first-aid kits and medical products. The Red Cross is also sometimes displayed on surgeries and pharmacies. Misuse could either be a straight reproduction of the emblem or a design that incorporates or stylises the Red Cross.

That’s why a white “H” on a blue background is commonly used on road signs for a public hospital. A white cross on a blue background may also be used. Meanwhile, a white cross on a green background is normally used to indicate first aid and workplace/occupational health and safety.

To close on a lighter note.

A Red Cross fundraiser cold-calls a politician who makes $500,000 a year and says that, according to Red Cross records, he hasn’t made a single charitable donation.

The politician angrily replies: “Well, do your records tell you about my police brother who’s in a coma with extremely expensive hospital bills? Or about my mother? Do they tell you how sick she is, with even more expensive medical bills, year after year?”

The Red Cross worker is very embarrassed and says: “I’m so sorry, we had no idea.”

The politician responds: “So, if I’m not helping them, what makes you think I’d want to help you?”

An elderly Canberran was asked if he would like to contribute to the NSW floods. He said he would be happy to, but his hose only reaches to the end of the driveway.

Clive Williams is a Canberra columnist