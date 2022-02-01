ACT begins testing mobile phone detection camera

The ACT government will begin testing a mobile device detection camera on Majura Parkway from today (February 2), for up to eight weeks.

The camera is designed to detect when someone is using their phone, tablet or smartwatch while driving, however no fines or warning notices will be given out during the testing period.

The test is being conducted to ensure the technology works in the ACT road environment and is an early step towards wider deployment of the cameras throughout Canberra.

Transport Canberra deputy director-general Ben McHugh said that when the mobile detection cameras are installed at sites across Canberra later this year people will also be given a three-month grace period to assist with driver education.

“Research shows that drivers who text, browse or email on a mobile device while driving are 10 times more likely to crash,” said Mr McHugh.

“Driving while using your mobile device is as dangerous as drink driving, yet every day too many Canberrans put themselves and others at risk by doing it.”

Large variable message signs have been installed at the test camera site on the Majura Parkway to inform the public.