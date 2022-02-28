News location:

Canberra CityNews

Subscribe
Support
Canberra Today 17°/22° | Tuesday, March 1, 2022 | Digital Edition | Crossword & Sudoku

ACT bus stops get a refresh

THE ACT government will install 88 new or upgraded bus stops throughout Canberra this year.

According to the government, the upgrades will include adjustments to bus stop concrete waiting areas, connecting paths to facilitate wheelchair access and installation of new ground surface indicators to assist the visually impaired.

One of the most recently-completed works is the stop on the corner of Haydon Drive and College Street in Belconnen, which includes a new, 11.5 metre shelter.

Two new stops have also been established in Whitlam, included on the new Route 47 which connects Belconnen and Denman Prospect which launched earlier this year.

It follows more than 70 upgrades installed last year, and coincides with the government’s aim for every bus across the ACT fleet to become a low-floor, accessible bus by the end of 2022.

The remaining 34 DDA non-compliant Renault orange buses are being retired as part of the government’s transition to a zero emissions transport fleet.

Who can be trusted?

In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.

If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.

Become a supporter

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Share this

2 Responses to ACT bus stops get a refresh

drj113Doug Jackson says: March 1, 2022 at 10:41 am

I knew the fellow in Brisbane who started the AdShelter system – It is very interesting. All shelters start with an advertising sign, nice seating and vandal resistant glass. As they get vandalised they get reduced to the point where they end up with simple mesh instead of glass, and no advertising signage. From memory, he could replace a shelter twice per year and still make money. Brilliant system.

Reply
Greg Hollands says: March 1, 2022 at 10:50 am

That’s great, they will be able to save money from the 700 odd bus stops that they deleted from the bus system when the light rail(trams) came into existence. I am sure that can find 88 of the “old” bus shelters and recycle them – good for climate change – and the the Greens!

Reply

Leave a Reply

Related Posts

Top Stories

Follow us on Instagram @canberracitynews