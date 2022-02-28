ACT bus stops get a refresh

THE ACT government will install 88 new or upgraded bus stops throughout Canberra this year.

According to the government, the upgrades will include adjustments to bus stop concrete waiting areas, connecting paths to facilitate wheelchair access and installation of new ground surface indicators to assist the visually impaired.

One of the most recently-completed works is the stop on the corner of Haydon Drive and College Street in Belconnen, which includes a new, 11.5 metre shelter.

Two new stops have also been established in Whitlam, included on the new Route 47 which connects Belconnen and Denman Prospect which launched earlier this year.

It follows more than 70 upgrades installed last year, and coincides with the government’s aim for every bus across the ACT fleet to become a low-floor, accessible bus by the end of 2022.

The remaining 34 DDA non-compliant Renault orange buses are being retired as part of the government’s transition to a zero emissions transport fleet.