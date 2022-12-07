ACT e-scooter scheme is now available city-wide

THE ACT government’s e-scooter scheme is expanding city-wide, making Canberra Australia’s largest shared e-scooter city.

Transport Minister Chris Steel says Canberra’s e-scooter operating area now covers more than 132 square kilometres.

“We have been working closely with Beam and Neuron to develop the right approach for rolling out the entire scheme, by implementing slow zones, designated parking sites and no parking zones to keep the scheme functional and safe,” he says.

The latest expansion brings the e-scooters to Wanniassa, Oxley, Monash, Greenway, Bonython, Isabella Plains, Coombs, Wright, Holder, Waramanga, Stirling, Pearce, Torrens and Farrer.

Steel says the e-scooters have been incredibly popular, with more than 2.4 million trips taken since they were first trialled in Canberra in 2020.