ACT introduces new midwife and nurse award

CANBERRANS can now nominate an “outstanding” nurse or midwife for the annual Nurses and Midwives Excellence Awards.

The ACT government have introduced the new consumer recognition award category – which will be announced with the five other Nurses and Midwives Excellence Award categories – for International Nursing and Midwifery Week in May.

The other categories include Early Career Nurse or Midwife Leader, Emerging Nurse or Midwife Leader, Individual Excellence in Nursing or Midwifery Practice, Outstanding Achievement in Nursing or Midwifery Leadership and Team Excellence in Practice.

Health minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said many people have had more frequent interactions with the health service in the past couple of years, and as a result they’ve more often experienced the kindness, patience and professionalism of Canberra’s nurses and midwives.

“The new category enables members of the public to nominate a nurse or midwife working in a public or private hospital, aged care or other health service in the ACT for outstanding service,” says minister Stephen-Smith.

Nominations can be made here.