ACT sportsgrounds closed for weekend

ACT Government turf sportsgrounds will remain closed for training and match play over the weekend (August 6 and 7) due to heavy rainfall.
Closures exclude the Melrose and Nicholls synthetic fields and the Woden athletics track.
The decision was made in order to minimise damage to turf surfaces after recent rainfall and residual moisture content.
The condition of the grounds will be reassessed on Monday.
