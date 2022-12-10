ACT to spend $28.5 million in Giants’ deal

The ACT government will spend $2.85 million a year in a 10-year extension of its partnership with the GWS Giants and the AFL.

As part of the agreement the GWS Giants will schedule an AFLW Community Camp each year, which will replicate that of an AFL Community Camp and include player school visits, junior club visits and media appearances.

The government says that under the renewed agreement, there will be around 50 AFL and AFLW matches played in Canberra.

The agreement includes:

at least three AFL Premiership matches at Manuka Oval each year (with an option to purchase a fourth Premiership match annually should it become available)

one pre-season match annually (if pre-season games are scheduled by the AFL)

up to two AFLW Premiership matches at Manuka Oval per year (one plus another where the premiership schedule allows)

prominent exposure of the CBR logo on the playing guernsey of both teams for the first time

expanded opportunities to market Canberra leveraging the Giants and AFL profile, particularly into the Sydney market

enhanced marketing and brand exposure at stadiums, events and free-to-air broadcasts

enhanced engagement at a local club level by both AFL and AFLW teams

The $28.5 million arrangement with the GWS Giants follows the announcement of extensions to partnership agreements with the ACT Brumbies and the Canberra Raiders earlier this year.