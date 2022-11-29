ACT’s rental affordability worst in country

THE ACT’s rental affordability is the worst in the country for people on low incomes, a new report has revealed.

The Rental Affordability Index Report, released today (November 29), showed that the ACT is the most unaffordable location to rent for almost all categories of people on low incomes including; single pensioners, pensioner couples, people on jobseeker, single-part-time worker parents on benefits, single full-time working parents, students, couples on the minimum wage, and hospitality workers.

The report also revealed that the ACT was second least affordable for single income couples with children and dual income couples with children.

ACTCOSS CEO Emma Campbell said the ACT’s rental affordability crisis continues to worsen for people on low incomes.

“How many more reports do we need before the ACT Government will take this crisis seriously,” said Dr Campbelll.

“The Rental Affordability Index demonstrates that the ACT Government’s housing and homeless policies are failing to meet the housing needs of Canberrans on low incomes – including many in full-time work.

“The ACT Government must take immediate action to empower our community housing providers to build more homes, through access to financial support and affordable land, so that all Canberrans have a safe and secure home no matter their income.”