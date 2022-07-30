After ‘years of neglect’, a move on public housing

THE ACT government is spending $30 million to deliver promised public housing and $57.3 million to undertake public housing repairs in what ACT Council of Social Service (ACTCOSS) CEO Emma Campbell describes as “a long-awaited and desperately needed response to the ACT’s housing crisis”.

“The ACT has an immediate shortfall of 3100 social housing dwellings and 2400 affordable rentals. Every day 2000 Canberrans experience homelessness,” she says.

“This investment should help to deliver the 400 public housing dwellings already promised by the ACT Government and provide the resources required to improve existing public housing after years of neglect.”

The spending promises will be formalised in the presentation of the ACT Budget on Tuesday (August 2).

In includes $30 million to support the Growing and Renewing Public Housing program to deliver the 400 additional public housing dwellings, $57.3 million to undertake additional public housing repairs and maintenance in addition to $80 million previously allocated in the 2021-22 Budget, funding to explore new policy directions to address housing affordability for Canberrans on low-to-medium incomes, a focus on supporting community housing providers to participate in build-to-rent projects to deliver affordable rentals and research to deliver new proposals and models for affordable housing.

Dr Campbell says the announced spending “acknowledges advocacy by ACTCOSS, ACT Shelter and the Community Housing Industry Association (CHIA) calling for major investment in, and engagement with, the issue of housing affordability and homelessness in Canberra.”

ACTCOSS also welcomed the announcement of additional land release, and a partnership with the Commonwealth to develop the CSIRO Ginninderra site and to renew the AIS precinct. However, Dr Campbell said that these initiatives must deliver for those who have the least.

“ACTCOSS and other stakeholders will work closely with the ACT government to ensure that any new developments include significant proportions of social and affordable homes.”