Aged-care resident robbed of more than $20,000

AN 87-year-old aged care resident with dementia has allegedly been robbed of $23,000 by her carer.

Police allege the 51-year-old woman used the elderly woman’s debit card in NSW and the ACT over a 12-month period – while caring for her in a Yass aged-care facility.

The carer was arrested at Yass Police Station on Wednesday (December 7) and charged with dishonestly obtaining property by deception.

She was granted conditional bail to appear in Yass Local Court on Friday, December 16.

Police say the aged-care facility is assisting them to see if other residents in care have been deceived.