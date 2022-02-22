Alicia Payne backs decriminalisation of hard drugs

FEDERAL Labor MP Alicia Payne has endorsed the ACT government’s move to decriminalise the possession of small amounts of illicit drugs in Canberra.

Ms Payne, who represents the seat of Canberra, said she supported decriminalisation as a “health–based, harm minimisation approach and an important tool in our battle against the damaging effects of illicit drugs”.

“Evidence shows that criminal penalties for possessing small amounts of drugs does not stop people using drugs, and can actually destroy lives and make it harder for people to seek the help they need,” said Ms Payne.

“It is important to note that decriminalisation is not legislation, the reforms do not make drugs legal and will make it easier for users to receive help.”

The proposed bill, tabled in the ACT Legislative Assembly by Labor MLA Michael Pettersson, would see people in the ACT able to carry “personal possessions” of hard drugs including up to two grams of cocaine, ice and heroin, up to 0.5 gm of ecstasy, or up to 0.002 gm of LSD.

Rather than criminal conviction, offenders would have any drugs confiscated, be made to pay a fine, and be referred to a medical professional.

Liberal senator for the ACT Zed Seselja has come out swinging at the bill, calling it “dangerous and extreme”.

“Proposals to decriminalise hard drugs disregard the safety of Canberrans going about their day to day lives,” said Mr Seselja.

“This dangerous policy is part of the Federal Greens platform, and now could become reality under a Federal Labor-Greens government.”

Last week, Australian Federal Police commissioner Reece Kershaw also warned against the bill, saying that decriminalising illicit drugs would “lead to chaos”.

Mr Kershaw told a Senate Estimates committee that decriminalisation would result in a far more dangerous environment to police.

“I don’t think there’s ever a safe level when it comes to those particular drugs,” he said.

“It’s a causal factor of domestic violence. Also, you’re talking about a lot of traffic accidents where, sadly, people lose their lives. You’ll find that there’s a drug involved now more and more in some of the states.

“Assaults, serious assaults, murder, money laundering—the list goes on of all the different criminal activities that are associated with drug crime.”

Agreeing with Mr Kerhsaw, Senator Seselja said the “reckless” proposal would endanger the lives of Canberra families, however Ms Payne has accused him of attempting to interfere with the ACT’s politics.

“The ACT Legislative Assembly inquired into the proposed reforms and recommended they be passed,” said Ms Payne.

“Unlike Zed, I support the rights of Territory and State Governments to make their own laws.”