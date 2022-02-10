All cats to be registered under new laws

FROM July 1 all cats in Canberra will be required to be registered and have their details updated annually under new laws introduced by the ACT government.

Existing cat owners will be able to register their cat for free, while new owners will pay a one-off fee of $57.55.

The legislation also expands cat containment across Canberra for cats born from July 1. Cats born before this date will continue to be allowed to roam, unless they live in one of Canberra’s 17 declared cat containment suburbs.

The bill also updates the rules for declared cat containment areas to allow cats to be walked on a leash in these suburbs.

Minister for city services, Chris Steel said these changes start a transition towards a new model of pet ownership, and will protect native wildlife.

“Pet cats who roam cause significant harm to native wildlife like Canberra’s great bird population,” he says.

The bill contains new strict liability offences for pet owners who do not register their cats or keep them contained when they are required to be.

However, the ACT government says they will be taking an educative approach to compliance during the transition to the new scheme, to give pet owners and the Canberra community time to understand the new requirements.

The reforms implements key elements in the ACT Cat Plan released in 2021.