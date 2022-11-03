Another blood moon is coming

A RARE lunar event that turns the earth’s moon red will occur next week.

Astrologers predict a blood moon – more commonly known as a total lunar eclipse – will happen on Tuesday (November 8).

A blood moon occurs when the sun, Earth and moon align, causing the moon to pass into the planet’s shadow.

Australian National University astrophysicist Brad Tucker said the shadow is what causes the moon to turn red.

“While the Earth casts a shadow into space, a little bit of sunlight skims through the Earth’s atmosphere and into space,” Tucker said.

“Just as sunrise and sunset are an orange or reddish colour, so is this light that skims through the Earth’s atmosphere and out into space.

“When you look at the moon during the total lunar eclipse, you are seeing the sunrise and sunset of the Earth lighting up the moon.”

Skywatchers in the ACT and NSW will be able to see the red moon from 9.16pm and no special equipment is needed to see it.

The blood moon will also be visible in New Zealand, the Americas and parts of Asia.