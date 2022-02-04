One covid death as case numbers drop in southern NSW

A WOMAN in her 70s from the Eurobodalla region has died from COVID-19, NSW Health reports today (February 4). It comes as covid case numbers recorded across southern NSW fell to 214 in the 24 hours to 8pm yesterday. Of the 214 positive cases, 136 were from rapid antigen tests (RATs) and 78 from PCR tests.

Nineteen people are in hospital with the virus, and two people are in intensive care.

The number of covid deaths in the Southern NSW Local Health District since June last year, now stands at 14.

Elsewhere in Southern NSW there are:

85 new cases in Queanbeyan Palerang

30 in the Bega Valley

28 in Eurobodalla

35 in Goulburn Mulwaree