Another covid death as case numbers jump

A MAN in his 70s is the latest victim of COVID-19 in the ACT, with his death today (July 21) marking the 85th covid death since the start of the pandemic.

It comes as daily case numbers are on the rise, with ACT Health reporting 1407 new cases today, up from 961 yesterday.

However, 176 cases from today were missed in yesterday’s reporting period due to a technical issue.

The report today shows 720 PCR positive results, and 687 positive RATS – but only 511 RATs reported from today’s data.

There are 165 people in hospitals around Canberra with COVID-19, with three people in the intensive care unit, but none requiring ventilation.