Another covid death as hospital cases rise

COVID-19 hospital numbers rise as the ACT records its second death in as many days today (April 9).

A man in his 90s became the 45th person to die with covid in the ACT since March 12 last year , reports ACT Health. His death follows that of a man in his 80s reported yesterday.

Hospital numbers have jumped to 62 covid patients, of which three are in intensive care and another two on ventilators.

Today’s new covid cases stand at 959, of which 572 were detected by PCR testing and the remaining 387 by rapid antigen tests. There are 5974 active cases in the ACT today.