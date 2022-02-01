Another man arrested for Old Parliament House Fire

A FOURTH man has been arrested and charged for his alleged involvement in the fire at Old Parliament House on December 30.
Detectives made the arrest yesterday (February 1) when the man was detected on the Barton Highway en route to Canberra.
The 40-year-old from Dingley Village in Victoria will be charged with joint commission arson, obstructing a public official and assaulting a frontline community service provider.
The man is expected to appear in the ACT in the ACT Magistrates Court this morning.
Investigations are continuing.
