Another two covid deaths in Canberra

A WOMAN in her 70s and a man in his 80s have died from COVID-19, bringing the ACT’s pandemic death toll to 116.
ACT Health reports 425 new cases of COVID-19 in the latest reporting period, 268 via PCR tests and 157 via RATs.
Hospital numbers have fallen to 136, with two people in intensive care and one on a ventilator.
