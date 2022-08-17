News location:

Canberra CityNews

Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Another two covid deaths in Canberra

A WOMAN in her 70s and a man in his 80s have died from COVID-19, bringing the ACT’s pandemic death toll to 116.

ACT Health reports 425 new cases of COVID-19 in the latest reporting period, 268 via PCR tests and 157 via RATs.

Hospital numbers have fallen to 136, with two people in intensive care and one on a ventilator.

