Anti-vax protesters disrupt roads around the airport

THE the roads surrounding Canberra Airport are being disrupted as the anti-covid mandate, anti-vax protest that has beleaguered the parliamentary triangle for much of last week moves towards Majura Park this afternoon (February 6).

An eyewitness reports that police have closed roads around the airport as noisy protesters clog up the roads.

Police say, despite their monitoring and and traffic controls, it is likely traffic heading to and from the airport will be delayed.

They advise airline passengers to allow extra time to get to the airport before their flights and ask that drivers who can avoid the area should do so.