Arts funding: the latest beneficiaries

Two former “CityNews” artists of the year are among the 16 artists, authors, musicians, dance and theatre performers and arts workers to benefit in the second round for 2022 of ACT government arts activities funding, formerly known as “project funding”.

Elizabeth Cameron Dalman receives $19,625 to develop a “Dance-in-Nature” professional development program with local and Taiwanese artists at Mirramu, Lake George, while Michael Dooley receives $21,450 to create a professional audio/video recording of original contemporary classical compositions for piano and orchestra.

More than $350,000 will go to creative practitioners for the development and promotion of their work, Arts Minister Tara Cheyne has announced.

The list ranges from individual projects such as writing a book or preparing a series of new paintings to larger enterprises such as the musical development and pre-production for a new music/theatre work and the development of visual design for a new work arena spectacular.

ARCHIE, The production and promotion of a debut EP of new songs. $25,685

Joel Arthur, Create a body of new exploratory paintings for a new exhibition. $9463

Elliot Bastianon, Acquiring equipment and materials to develop a new body of copper sculptures. $15,159

Tracy Bourne, The production of "Finale" – a new music theatre work featuring Moya Simpson. $36,919

Ashlee Bye, Undertake creative development for a new contemporary dance work. $9187

CLUBSCORE, The development of visual design elements for a new work "Arena Spectacular". $49,748

Elizabeth Cameron Dalman, To develop a Mirramu "Dance-in-Nature" professional development program with local and Taiwanese artists. $19,625

Zhi Yi Cham, Undertake a mentorship and to research and develop a collection of memoir and poetry works. $29,440

Luminescence Chamber Singers, To develop and premiere performances of new work for vocal ensemble "Of the Body" in Canberra and Sydney. $27,750

Michael C. Dooley, To create a professional audio/video recording of original contemporary classical compositions for piano and orchestra. $21,450

Jess Haas, The musical development and pre-production for "The Girl Who Glows" – a new music/theatre work. $28,520

Nicole Hasham To write a non-fiction book about the histories, ecologies, and cultural significance of Australian mountains. $18,650

Stuart McMillen, To write "The Town Without Television" – a non-fiction comic. $17,430

Julie Monro-Allison, Residency in Cairns and the creation of "Oothecae"; an installation of new sculptural works. $13,778

Samantha Sly, The recording, promotion, and release of an EP of new songs. $23,225

, The recording, promotion, and release of an EP of new songs. $23,225 Yamile Tafur Rios, Creating a series of new paintings about Canberra-based migrants. $13,203