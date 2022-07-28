Artsday / An hour of laugh-out-loud comedy

The weekend looms and HELEN MUSA lists a weekend of what’s what and where in the arts…

COMIC actor, playwright and improviser Sarah Gaul, a hit at this year’s Comedy Festival in Melbourne, is coming to town with “Wife”, a new hour of laugh-out-loud original comedy songs that examine the transformative power of rage, shame and best mates. Smith’s Alternative, 7pm, July 29.

GRIFFYN Ensemble director Michael Sollis is working with more than 17 artists to create new video artworks to accompany The Griffyn Ensemble’s “Southern Sky” recording of 17 constellations. Donate here.

“WORLDS within words: Australian drama and international touring performance” is a panel discussion led by Rosalind Smith, where drama academics Gilli Bush-Bailey, Kate Flaherty and Rebecca Clode will discuss their latest books about performance history. National Library, 6-8pm, Friday, July 29.

On stage:

MX Burlesque is the newly rebranded burlesque competition, a combination of Miss Burlesque and Mr Boylesque competitions merged. At Tuggeranong Arts Centre, 8pm, Saturday, July 30, 18+ only.

IN “Hand to God”, staged by Everyman Theatre, puppets are front and centre, but it’s definitely not suitable for children. ACTHub, Spinifex St Kingston, until August 13.

SHAKESPEARE’S “Romeo and Juliet,” Canberra Rep Theatre until to August 13.

Weekend music:

Ellery String Quartet performs “Grieg, Shaw and Folk Tunes from the Danish String Quartet”. Wesley Music Centre, 6.30pm Friday, July 29.

THE long-postponed “East Meets West” orchestral concert that combines classical music from the East and West is at Llewellyn Hall, 7.30pm, Saturday, July 30.

SYDNEY six-piece jazz collective Microfiche will perform music from its most recent album alongside free improv works at Ainslie Arts Centre, 7pm, Saturday, July 30.