Artsday / British podcast team take a frank look at everything

Another week, another week of arts. HELEN MUSA has all the arts happenings in her “Artsday” column.

BRITISH podcast team, Trashfuture, will see hosts Riley, Milo, Hussein, Nate and Alice take to the stage to take a frank look at start-up insanity, grasping politicians, tech zillionaires and nonsense culture that define the age we live in. The Street , 7.30pm, Tuesday, November 15. Strong Language warning.

MEDIA executive, composer, and film and music historian Kim Williams will give the inaugural Rod Wallace lecture “Why bother? Reflections on the duty of care to Australians’ creativity”, 6.30pm, Thursday, November 17, Arc Cinema, National Film and Sound Archive.

THE Dymphna Clark Lecture is “The Politics of Civility”, with guest speaker, journalist Amy Remeikis, at the Cinema, Kambri Cultural Precinct, ANU 6pm, Tuesday, November 15.

RAGLAN Art Gallery has “Cloud Country,” an exhibition featuring recent works that honour and document the rich water resource of the country south of Canberra to the Victorian border. At 9-11 Lambie Street, Cooma, November 16-January 21. opening and artists’ talk, 2pm, Saturday November 19, all welcome.

MUSICA Viva will have Signum Saxophone Quartet and violinist Kristian Winther performing at Llewellyn Hall, 7pm, Thursday, November 17.

PHOTO ACCESS has two new exhibitions: “Picture Yourself” by Gerry Orkin; and “Woodlands, Forests, Life,” by David Wong, opening in PhotoAccess Gardens, 30 Manuka Circle, Griffith, 6pm, November 17.

THE Craft & Quilt Fair will be at Exhibition Park from November 17-19.

“TERRESTRIAL Urbanism” is an exhibition designed by David Chipperfield Architects, Assemble UK and Jane Irwin Landscape Architecture, around the blueprint for the evolving neighbourhood at Dairy Road. 1 Dairy Road, Building 2, until December 4.

“STURM und Drang” is a concert of works from the German proto-Romantic movement performed by pianist Mark Jurkiewicz, Wesley Music Centre, Forrest, 12.40pm-1.20pm, Wednesday, November 16.