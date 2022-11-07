Artsday / Goanna to celebrate ‘Spirit’ album

Here’s HELEN MUSA’s “Artsday” column, which looks at what’s happening where in the arts scene this week.

FORTY years on, Australian band Goanna, now Shane Howard, Rose Bygrave, Marcia Howard and Graham Davidge, famous for their ’80s anthem “Let The Franklin Flow” will be here to celebrate their album “Spirit of Place”, Canberra Theatre, 7.30pm November 11.

CANBERRA Men’s Choir will hold a fun hour of music and song at the Harmonie German Club, 49 Jerrabomberra Ave, Narrabundah, 2.30pm-3.30pm, Saturday, November 12.

CANBERRA’S major ceramic show of the year, Canberra Potters 2022 Members’ Exhibition, opens at 1 Aspinall St Watson, 6pm, Thursday, November 10. it runs until December 4.

“DANCE.FOCUS” is a dance film initiative by Dance Hub SA in partnership with Ausdance ACT and supported by Ausdance SA. They now have five commissioned Australian Dance films: “Depart 222” by Axis (Jess Minas and Gem Ivens) (SA) “Perspective,” by Wendy Nguyen (ACT); “Yield,” by Dianne Reid (SA); “Never Wear Yellow,” by Caroline De Wan (SA/ACT); and “Son; Like Mother; Like Son,” by Petra Szabo Heath (SA). All are accessible here

M16 Artspace annual open day will be held at 21 Blaxland Crescent, Griffith, on Saturday, November 12, 11am-4 pm. The official opening is at 11.30am.