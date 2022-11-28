Artsday / Ground-breaking cybernetic show

A new week in the arts begins with lots to see and do. It’s HELEN MUSA’s “Artsday” column.

“AUSTRALIAN Cybernetic: a point through time” is a ground-breaking exhibition that covers everything from dancing with drones to converting data to music and an interactive work called “Panic”. It presents creations and advances in computing that have influenced the technology, cinema, gaming, and television that we know today. ANU Birch Building until December 2.

JAZZ vocal group Rhythm Syndicate, directed by SarahLouise Owen, will perform songs inspired by the moon, with touch of Christmas. Wesley Music Centre, Forrest, 12.40-1.20pm, November 30.

JAMES Binning, founding member of London architecture, design and art collective Assemble, who are designing the neighbourhood at Dairy Road, will give a talk about Assemble’s co-operative working method. The Tank, Haydon-Allen Building, ANU, 6pm, November 30.

EMILIA Bassano, perhaps the “Dark Lady” of Shakespeare’s sonnets, has been erased from history. Morgan Lloyd Malcolm’s new play, “Emilia,” writes her back in. The Playhouse, December 1-4.

MUSICIANS of the Canberra Symphony Youth Chamber Orchestra present their Term 4 concert with CSO concertmaster Kirsten Williams, featuring works by Corelli, Sibelius, Vivaldi, Mendelssohn and more. Free admission. Wesley Music Centre, Forrest, 7.30pm, November 29.

FINUCANE & Smith’s Travelling Dance Hall is coming to town, with songbirds and showgirls, disco divas and dancing stars. Tuggeranong Arts Centre, November 30-December 3.

“THE Chaser’s” Charles Firth, “The Shovel’s” James Schloeffel and ABCTV’s Mark Humphries have teamed up again to stage “The War on 2022”, Canberra Theatre, November 30.