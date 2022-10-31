Artsday / Hannah’s trio to swing at Smiths

A new week dawns and with it a new week of arts event. HELEN MUSA lists them here…

GEOFF’S Jazz at Smiths features “Project Homage”, original works and punchy interpretations of favourite standards by the Hannah James Trio from Sydney – Hannah James on double bass Adrian Keevill on piano Paul Derricott on drums and cymbals. James is a proud former Canberran now established as a band leader, composer, session musician and lecturer. Smith’s Alternative, 7pm, Wednesday, November 2.

EMERGE Company, a group of 10 emerging artists selected by Canberra Youth Theatre, have been working with Christopher Carroll over the past six months, and will perform their new work called “503: Service Unavailable”. C Block Theatre Gorman Arts Centre, Batman Street, Braddon, November 4-5.

THE premiere of the RMC Band’s new project, “The Motown Sessions”, can be seen and heard at Wesley Music Centre from 12.40pm-1.20pm this Wednesday, November 2.

“SUNSHINE Super Girl” is tennis legend Evonne Goolagong’s story, telling how she became the number one tennis player in the world and a household name by the age of 19. Written and directed by Andrea James. the play is about a girl from the bush who dared to dream. The Q – Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre, November 2-5.

ANDREW TOMKINS is showing a body of work whose common thread is impermanence – the fleeting moments that strings together life’s shared history. Canberra Contemporary Art Space, Manuka. Opening 6pm, November 3, then runs until November 13.

VOICES of Women is holding its fifth story competition – “Embellishment”. The competition is for short stories written in the first person and presents them using trained actors in live performances and films. Submissions close February 2023. For more information and to enter visit voiceswomen.com/embellishment/

THE Snowy Valleys Sculpture Trail has two new works. “Colossus’ by Ukrainian artist Egor Zigura at Tumbarumba Creekscape and “Hildegard Von Bingen” by NSW artist Ron Robertson-Swann at Brigham House in Tooma. All details of the trail here sculpturebythesea.com/snowyvalleys

IN a two-day master class, Ted Lewis, one of Australia’s leading and respected oil painters, will share his experience in painting Australian landscapes, featuring the colours of central Australia. Aarwun Gallery, Gold Creek, 10.30am to 4.30pm, November 5 and 6.