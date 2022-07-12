News location:

Canberra CityNews

Canberra Today | Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Artsday / Judy’s life in words, images and sound

Judith Clingan. Photo: Helen Musa

HELEN MUSA looks at the arts week in today’s “Artsday” column.

COMPOSER Judith Clingan will present “Grow With Music”, her life in words, images and sound,  part of “Winter Warming Life Stories” at Friends Meeting House, corner of Condamine and Bent streets, Turner, 6pm, Wednesday (July 13).

THE postponed “Boyd Meets Girl” guitar and cello concert at Wesley Music Centre, has been rescheduled for 6pm Thursday, July 14.

“Guts,” detail, Naomi Zouwer“THE enchantment of things” is a new exhibition at Megalo, Kingston, by artist Naomi Zouwer, who looks at discarded and devalued objects in our everyday lives. From Wednesday until August 20.

TUGGERANONG Arts Centre and leading light of the Australian cabaret scene Queenie van de Zandt are banding together to help emerging cabaret artists find their voice in a series of workshops at the Arts Centre from August 14 -28. Auditions are open until Friday (July 15).

(IN)TANGIBLE by Jeremy Brown, Madeline Cardone, Abbey Jamieson, Meredith Pammenter-Legg and Dan Venables opens at  Canberra Potters Gallery,  Watson, 6pm, on Thursday and runs to August 7.

At “Story Party” audiences  will hear true dating stories that will make them  feel in a show that’s  sold-out audiences in over 65 countries.  The Street,  7.30pm, Wednesday,  July 13,  bookings here

KIRSTY, a long-term professional belly dancer is presenting a beginner belly dance course in  partnership with Flazéda  in Belconnen. They’re  giving away five  free spots. Applications close on  July 15.

 

 

 

Helen Musa

Helen Musa

