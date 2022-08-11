Artsday / Lola Lust tops the bill

What’s what and who’s where this weekend? Arts editor HELEN MUSA has a look at the weekend arts menu in her latest “Artsday” column.

THE results are in from the Mx Burlesque Australia’s ACT finals on July 30. The winner was Lola Lust, first runner up was Rebelle Velveteen and second runner up was Chocolate E Claire.

THE first exhibition of African-American artist Kara Walker to be held in Australia opens at the National Gallery on Saturday, August 13. “Project 2: Kara Walker” explores the narratives of race, gender and sexuality that run through Walker’s signature black-and-white imagery.

CANBERRA Glassworks in Kingston will host the launch of National Science Week in its foyer from 10am on Saturday, August 13. The 2022 theme of the week, which runs until August 21, is “Glass: More than meets the eye”, which is fitting as this has been declared the International Year of Glass by the UN.

“FIRED Up 2022”, celebrating Canberra’s ceramics community, us running at Canberra Potters, Watson, 3pm-8pm, on Saturday, August 13. Gold coin entry.

AUTHOR Christine Sykes, a panellist on the “Comrade – It’s Time Again!” session at the Writers’ Festival, is launching her new book, “The Tap Cats of the Sunshine Coast” in Paperchain, Manuka, at 5pm, Friday, August 12. Free event.

EIGHT-time ARIA Kav Temperley joins Katy Steele in The Courtyard Studio, 9pm, Saturday, August 13.

ADFAS (Australian Decorative and Fine Art Societies) Canberra presents a talk and demonstration about 19th century painter Turner, with duo Robert and Catherine Ketton. National Library, 6pm on Monday, August 15.

SINGER-songwriter/author/actor Lo Carmen is on tour with her rock’n’roll band, The Great Beyond, and will be at Smith’s Alternative, 7pm, on Friday, August 12.