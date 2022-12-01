Artsday / Musical twist to Dickens’ young Oliver

There’s lots of arts in the run up to Christmas. HELEN MUSA’s “Artsday” column shares what she has…

“OLIVER! JR” is being staged by Perform Australia’s children’s musical theatre troupe, with double casting. It’s the Broadway Junior version of Lionel Bart’s classic musical based on Charles Dickens’ novel, “Oliver Twist.” Courtyard Studio, Canberra Theatre Centre, four performances, December 3-4.

THE Stellar Company and Liz Lea present “A Stellar Lineup,” of community dance companies celebrating inclusion and excellence, Belconnen Arts Centre Theatre, December 2-3.

AUTHOR Susanne Gervay is launching her new book, “The Edge of Limits”, covering themes of consent and mental health for young people, at Book Cow, Kingston, 5.30pm, December 2.

JOURNALIST Gary Nunn is launching his debut book, “The Psychic Tests”, which investigates why powerful and seemingly rational-thinking people believe in the “woo”. He’ll be joined on stage by a psychic who’s in the book, Melanie Obeid. Smith’s Alternative, December 6.

Comedy

SYDNEY Comedy Festival Showcase, with Mike Goldstein, Cameron Jones, Julia Wilson, Annie Boyle, Nat Damena and Laura Hughes, will be at The Q, Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre, 8pm, Friday, December 2.

“A Very Canberra Comedy Festival Christmas 2022” will be two-hour comedy gala event featuring some of the premier acts from Canberra Comedy Festival’s coming 2023 event. Canberra Theatre, 7.30pm, Saturday December 3.

Concerts

YOUNG musician/composers will join the Ellery String Quartet members to perform new works by young composers in “This Is What We Have Today“, Ralph Wilson Theatre, Gorman Arts Centre, December 2.

SONGSTRESS Kim Yang’s farewell show before she heads overseas for three years will be a mix of a solo set and a band set. Smith’s Alternative , noon- 2pm, December 3.

CJ Shaw and his band The Blow-Ins are performing an afternoon family music adventure with fan favourites and stop-motion projections from Canberra-based, award-winning animators Eleanor Giovanni. Perfect for children 4 -12, carers, parents and grandparents. The Street Theatre, 4pm, December 3.

CANBERRA Choral Society heralds the festive season with the Handel’s “Messiah”, performed under the baton of Graeme Morton, Llewellyn Hall, December 3.

PHOENIX Collective “Vivaldi’s Four Seasons”, performed in its entirety, with guest Ariana Odermatt on harpsichord, Wesley Music Centre, 3pm, December 4.

MARUKI Community Orchestra will perform Mozart, Gounod, Haydn and Beethoven, Albert Hall, 3pm, December 4.

POLIFEMY performs seasonal music by Palestrina, Dufay, Josquin, Lassus and a rarely heard mass by Jacob Obrecht. Wesley Uniting Church 5.30pm, December 4.

Exhibitions

PAINTER Isla Patterson is opening her art studio for an exhibition and sale of her watercolours at At 10 Mainoru Place Hawker, 10am-4pm, December 2-4.

AN exhibition called “Pictures of You” adopts a unique approach to self-portrayals of people with physical and mental health disabilities who collaborate as equals with a professional photographer (Hilary Wardhaugh). Belconnen Arts Centre, December 2-February 5.

SUKI & Hugh Gallery are showcasing the work of two artists, painter Susie Dureau and ceramicist Larissa Warren. Drinks with the artists at 38A Gibraltar Street, Bungendore, 3pm-5pm, December 3. The exhibition runs until December 23.