Artsday / Nostalgic images of origins of Chinese Studies at ANU

HELEN MUSA starts the arts week with her latest “Artsday” column…

BECAUSE the ANU’s 75th anniversary coincides with the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between Australia and China, the Australian Centre on China in the World is exhibiting nostalgic archival images and newspapers charting the origins of Chinese Studies at ANU and showing changes in the campus from the ’50s through to the ’80s. “China & ANU at 75” is at the Australian Centre on China in the World Gallery, Fellows Lane, ANU, until July 29.

TALENTED young pianist Sam Row will perform Ravel’s “Gaspard de la Nuit” and Chopin’s “Nocturne in F minor” at Wesley Music Centre, Forrest, 12.40-1.20pm, Wednesday, July 20.

“WIRADJURI Country” by local author and famous First Nations storyteller, Larry Brandy has been shortlisted for the 2022 Karajia Award for Children’s Literature. Brandy says: “In my storytelling, I encourage children to be kangaroos and emus and, as they’re doing, hopefully they’re learning. So, in the future, they’ll learn to protect our animals.” The winner will be announced in September.

“REDISCOVERING Music”, which offers a supportive community for people living with hearing loss, will feature CSO French horn players Carly Brown and Dianne Tan. At the Hellenic Club, Woden, 2pm and 5.30pm, Tuesday, July 19.

ANCA Gallery at Dickson, has “Otherwise & Elsewhere They Speak”, a collection of experiences through imagery, objects and materials – made, used, discarded and re-imagined by artists Gabrielle Bates, Jane Bodnaruk and Richard Maude. It runs from July 20 to August 14.

PETER Wilkins’ popular Acting Shakespeare course, after covid-enforced delays, will recommence at the Hedley Beare Centre in Stirling on Tuesdays from July 19 to August 16.