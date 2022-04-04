Artsday / Off-Broadway show in concert version

There’s lots of arts events to enjoy this week, HELEN MUSA has lots of them in today’s “Artsday” column.

THE modern off-Broadway musical “The Last Five Years”, which explores the five-year relationship between Jamie and Cathy, from first date to wedding to separation, is being re-staged in a new concert production directed by Jonathan Rush and featuring top local musical theatre talent, including Dave Collins, Belle Nicol, Tracy Noble and Dave Smith. At Belconnen Community Theatre, April 5-9. Book here.

THE Band of the Royal Military College Woodwind Group will showcase woodwind ensembles in a program that features works by Weber, Poulenc, Taffanel and more. The group is led by Sgt Timothy McCabe. Wesley Music Centre, 20 National Circuit, Forrest, 12.40-1.20pm, Wednesday, April 6. Book here .

DANCE artist Liz Lea and her BOLD team have uploaded the Festival’s Conference talks online where they will remain until April 8 here

THE songs of Gordon Lightfoot are like old friends to millions of followers, so three musicians, Keith Potger, Fred Pilcher and Gary Luck, decided to get together and bring songs like “If you Could Read My Mind,” “Rainy Day People” and “Sundown” to fans and newcomers. At The B, the Bicentennial Hall, Queanbeyan, 7pm, Thursday, April 7 and the new Performing Arts Centre in Goulburn, 4pm, Sunday, April 10. Bookings at theq.net.au and goulburnpac.com.au/Events-directory/The-Lightfeet-Band

GEOFF’S Jazz at Smiths, the second such gig of 2022, features the Sydney quartet, the Big Idiot Club, made of up of top musicians who are adept at bebop, hard bop and contemporary but in this case are playing in an earlier style. Smith’s Alternative, April 6. Book here.

JESSICA Cottis is unable to conduct the CSO Chamber Ensemble’s coming Australia Series concert “Stargazers” because of travel delays, but assistant conductor fellow at the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, Carlo Antonioli, will step in. The concert features world premieres from Christopher Sainsbury and Jakub Jankowski. National Museum of Australia 6.30pm, April 7, followed by an after-hours viewing of the “Ancient Greeks” exhibition. Bookings to 6262 6772.