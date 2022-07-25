Artsday / Orchestra shares a little collective memory

The arts week is off to a big start, read all about it; it’s HELEN MUSA’s “Artsday” column.

CANBERRA Symphony Orchestra’s next Australian Series concert, “Collective Memory”, will feature the CSO Chamber Ensemble playing works by Andrew Cox, Harry Sdraulig, Brenda Gifford, Jessica Wells, Deborah Cheetham, Yitzhak Yedid, Rhyan Clapham, (Dobby) and spoken word artist Andrew Cox. At the National Museum, 6.30pm, Thursday, July 28.

NATUREART Lab is exhibiting nature-inspired works from its photography students and tutors in Pialligo’s historic Old Barn Gallery. The opening of “Nature in Focus” will coincide with World Nature Conservation Day on July 28. The show runs until July 31.

M16’s Drawing Prize is for drawing in either traditional media and techniques or non-traditional works with main prize of $10,000. Enter here



PAINTER Val Johnson is holding an exhibition, “Here’s looking at YOU, Canberra”, based on her discovery of some of the beautiful natural places we have nearby. Strathnairn Homestead Gallery, July 27-August 21.

THE Royal Military College Brass Group will hold a concert at Wesley Music Centre, 20 National Circuit, Forrest, 12.40-1.20pm, on Wednesday, July 27.

CHRIS Latham is recording the entire “Changi Songbook” this week. Actor Neil Pigot will join singers Tobias Cole and Andrew Goodwin, as well as Miroslav Bukovsky trumpet, John Mackey saxophone, Colin Hoorweg drums, James Luke bass and Bill Risby on piano in a live recording session with audience at the Street Theatre, 6pm-8pm, on Wednesday, July 27.