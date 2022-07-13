Artsday / Parting is such sweet sorrow…

“PARTING is such sweet sorrow” says the National Portrait Gallery, quoting from “Romeo and Juliet” as it farewells “Shakespeare to Winehouse: Icons from the National Portrait Gallery, London”, which finishes up on Sunday (July 17). They’ll be opening early and staying up late, from 9am to 7pm until Saturday, July 16, with free parking after 5pm.

AFTER a covid-enforced postponement, Melbourne performer Jillian Murray will at last take the stage in Joan Didion’s memoir, “The Year of Magical Thinking”. The Q, Queanbeyan, 8pm, August 5, and 2pm, August 6. Previously booked tickets will be re-sent for these dates.

ISLA Patterson, watercolour artist & Robert Riggs oil artist, have an exhibition, “In July”, showing until July 31 at the Discount Gallery and Framers at 50 Weedon Close, Belconnen.

SUPER Rats will be back for an evening of violin, accordion and cimbalom urban folk music from the smoky dens of old Bucharest. Smith’s Alternative, Civic, 7pm, Friday (July 15).

Ingrid Ferguson, “Fish.”SCULPTORS Ingrid Ferguson, Ray Fraser, Amanda Parker, Jeanette Fraser and Rick Smyth, who make the trek into Queanbeyan every Tuesday to work on their sculptures, are exhibiting at Rusten House Arts Centre, 87 Collett Street Queanbeyan, until July 23.

THREE Sydney Conservatorium graduates Angela Liu (horn), Elsie Chen (clarinet) and Mandy Ng (piano)are performing rare works in “The snail, the liquorice stick, the eighty-eight” Trio Concert. Wesley Music Centre, 2pm, Sunday, July 17 and individual instrumental works.

ELISE Walsh’s jazz band, Bella Groove, will perform five of her new songs, arranged with pianist John Black. Smith’s Alternative, Civic, 4pm, July 17.