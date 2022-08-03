Artsday / Ryan’s ‘Grand Canyon’ wins a prize

RYAN C, a year 4 student from Caroline Chisholm School’s Learning Support Unit, has just won first place in the Special Ed category of the national “Zart” Student Competition for his abstract crayon and ink interpretation of the Grand Canyon, part of his Earth’s Surface science focus.

STUDENTS at Project Beats Dance Studio shone at the recent, National Street Dance Competition, taking home $3000 between them. “One for All”, their crew of six dancers between ages 11-13, won first place in the Junior Crew Division and Cloe Palavestra won first place in the Junior Soloist Division.

THE Australian Hayden Ensemble under Skye Macintosh will play three revolutionary symphonies in chamber form, including Beethoven’s Eroica and Mozart’s Symphony No. 40. Wesley Uniting Church, Forrest, 7pm, on Thursday (August 4).

THE Australian Bee Gees Show will be at The B, Queanbeyan Bicentennial Hall, 8pm, tomorrow (August 4).

PAINTINGS by Stefan Gevers and porcelain by Jo Victoria feature at Suki & Hugh Gallery, Bungendore, until September 4.