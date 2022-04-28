Artsday / ‘Sisters’ are doing it for themselves…

“SISTERS” is an exhibition of more than 100 paintings bringing together work by three artists, Alice, Sophie and Lucy Pulvers, who were born and raised in Japan before coming to live in Australia. At Aarwun Gallery, Federation Square, O’Hanlon Place, Nicholls, until May 15.

THE National Gallery is holding a free youth night for art-lovers aged 15-25, with live art activations, performances, music, snacks, dance, noise, guest artists and free VIP access to all exhibitions including “Jeffrey Smart”. Curated by the gallery’s Youth Council, it’s at the NGA, 6pm-9pm, this Saturday, April 30. Book here.



CANBERRA International Music Festival 2022 kicks off tomorrow (April 29) and runs until May 8 with a program of music from around the globe, under the them “Pole to Pole”. Program and bookings here

DANCE Week also kicks off tomorrow with a celebration at Ainslie Arts Centre featuring performances by Emma Laverty’s “Project Dust”, The Training Ground’s “Unravel” and Afro dance duo Parice and a preview of a new film by QL2 Dance. Full program here



IN Hannie Rayson’s play, “Hotel Sorrento”, three sisters are reunited after 10 years living in different worlds. Canberra Rep Theatre from April 28 (preview) to May 14. Book here .

“KINDRED Trees” is an annual poetry reading for Tree Week celebrating Canberra Trees. Local poets respond to a tree in Canberra with a poem and if time permits, an open mic. Smith’s Alternative, 76 Alinga St Civic, 7pm, Monday, May 2. Free event.