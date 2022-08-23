Artsday / Star young pianists return for concerts

BERNICE Chua and Caitlan Rinaldy both study at the Mozarteum University in Salzburg and have returned to Canberra to perform in a series of concerts featuring solo works, works for four hands and works for two pianos. First up is an evening of works for solo piano and two pianos at DW Music, 301 Canberra Avenue Fyshwick, 7pm, Friday, August 26. The next day, in “A European Evening”, they will perform an extensive program of Chopin, Liszt and Debussy. Wesley Music Centre, 7pm, Saturday, August 27.
On film:
- CANBERRA International Film Festival returns for a three-day event at the NFSA’s Arc Cinema, August 26-28.
- ANU LGBTQIA+ Alumni Network and the the ANU Film Group are screening “ Firebird”, billed as a a true story of forbidden love, set at the height of the Cold War. Kambri (ANU Building 153), Acton, 7.30pm, Friday, August 26.
Around the galleries:
- SEASON Two of the higher degree by research exhibitions are open, showing work by higher-degree candidates Michele England and Anne-Marie Jean. ANU School of Art & Design Gallery, Acton, August 24-September 1.
On stage:
- THE Bob Dylan musical, “Girl From The North Country,” will be at Canberra Theatre, August 25-September 3.
- ERTH’S “Prehistoric World” brings land and sea creatures together in one show, including lots of dinosaurs. The Playhouse, August 26-27.
- QUEENIE van de Zandt’s one-woman show, “Choose Your Own Adventure”, is at Tuggeranong Arts Centre, Saturday, August 27. The next day, “Come to the Cabaret” showcases participants in Queenie’s cabaret course. Tuggeranong Arts Centre, 5pm and 8pm, Sunday, August 28.
In concert:
- NATIONAL Opera is holding a gala performance of the most popular operatic hits, directed by Peter Coleman-Wright. Llewellyn Hall, 7.30pm, Saturday August 27.
- DEATH metal band Be’lakor and guest Andy Gillion are due to perform as part of their “Coherence” tour, with local metal group, Immorium, at The Basement, Belconnen, on Friday August 26.
- RECORDER player Joanne Arnott and harpsichordist Diana Weston perform an afternoon concert devoted to Bach and his influence. At 3 pm Wesley Music Centre, Forrest, 3pm, Saturday August 27.
- AJ AMERICA, Veronica Milroy and Rachel Minke from Luminescence Chamber Singers will sing about the power of the female trio in myth and in music in “Dolce Cantavi”, Wesley Uniting Church, Forrest, 6.30pm, Sunday, August 28.
