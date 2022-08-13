Artsday / Winter dinner to mark Indonesian celebration

Another week of arts and events around Canberra highlighted in HELEN MUSA’s latest “Artsday” column.

CANBERRA’s very active Australia-Indonesia Association is celebrating National Independence Day with a gala winter dinner featuring a three-course meal with Indonesian dancing, singing and music by the band JoGed. Canberra Deakin Football Club, 6 pm, Saturday, August 20, book here.

EVER so quietly, Spanish guitar virtuoso Paco Pena is slipping into town with the Grigoryan Brothers as part of their “Guitarra” tour. Canberra Southern Cross Club, 8pm, Tuesday, August 16.

MUDGEE’S “Sculptures in the Garden”, now in its 12th year, regularly sees 5000 visitors through the gates during October and quite a few Canberra prize-winners. Artist submissions for the 2022 exhibition close at midnight on Friday, August 19 at sculpturesinthegarden.com.au

AUSTRALIAN Institute of Architects’ 2022 Gold Medallist, Sean Godsell, will speak about the role of the architect in contemporary society in light of climate change. National Gallery of Australia, 6pm, August 16.

AN exhibition titled “of soap and stone” brings together sculpture and ceramics Melinda Brouwer, Kati Gorgenyi and Fran Romano. ANCA Gallery, Dickson, August 17 to September 11.

AUSTRALIAN Romantic & Classical Orchestra, directed by Rachael Beesley, presents “Mozart’s Tempestuous Skies”, comprising Mozart’s “Jupiter Symphony”, piano concerto in a major, overture to “Don Giovanni” and “Serenata Notturna”. Albert Hall, Wednesday, 7.30pm, August 17.

OUTSTANDING students from Canberra Grammar School will perform on piano, flute, guitar, cello and saxophone as part of their HSC preparation. Wesley Music Centre, Forrest, 12.40pm-1.20pm, Wednesday August 17.

IN “Translations”, Lisa Wilmot and Allison Barnes look at the natural environment, the impact of global warming and specific moments in abstract paintings, mixed media and installations. Canberra Contemporary Art Space, Manuka, until August 21.

MUSICA Viva is bringing the Z.E.N. Trio to Canberra. Pianist Zhang Zuo, violinist Esther Yoo and cellist Narek Hakhnazaryan – from Armenia, China and Korea respectively – to Llewellyn Hall, 7pm, August 18.