Asbestos forces NCA to fence off part of Acton Peninsula

THE National Capital Authority (NCA) has closed a “significant portion” of Acton Peninsula to protect the public from possible asbestos contamination.

A member of the community alerted the NCA today (March 24) to suspected asbestos surfacing on a walking track that runs next to West Basin, on the way around the National Museum.

The NCA immediately engaged an expert who conducted a visual inspection, soil sampling and a lab analysis.

The results came back positive for asbestos within the surface soils, but negative for asbestos in the atmosphere, meaning it is not airborne and the air quality is safe.

Air monitoring will continue, and the NCA is extending their inspections and surveys to the whole peninsula.