Aspiring Canberra country singer wins grant

AN aspiring Canberra country singer has been named one of nine successful recipients under the inaugural Hireup Impact Grants Program, which will help people with disability realise their dreams.

Dean Jones, 36, of Weston Creek will use his grant to pay for singing lessons and studio time to enable him to develop new music.

Interstate recipients will use their funding for initiatives such as buying a beach wheelchair, building a culturally inclusive sensory room and mounting an art exhibition.

The idea of the grants, funded by registered NDIS provider Hireup, is to support ideas not covered by the NDIS in order to enable people with disability to live the lives they choose.

Dean’s mother, Dorothy Jones, told “CityNews” that Dean, who has had mild developmental delay and scoliosis since birth, lives a busy life.

He works four days a week assisting at Yarralumla Nursery, takes singing lessons with Jamie Kentwell at Canberra Vocal Development in Macquarie, performs with the Happy Beats Dance Crew and plays tenpin bowling – he’s part of the ACT Tenpin Bowling representative team for 2023.

Influenced by his father David’s love of country music, Dead says: “Since I was 16 and won a talent quest in Tamworth, I’ve dreamed of possibly returning to Tamworth as a Toyota Starmaker. This has been my ultimate goal, and being one of the eight winners of this grant, is helping me to try and achieve that dream I’ve had for so long.”

Dean was previously paying for some singing lessons himself and supplementing by using a CD at home, while singing at the local club with the friends from Canberra Country Music Association. He has been working on a new EP with TruSound music manager Dene Burton, who produced his first single.

“My friends at work have been asking when I’m going to put out some more songs… I enjoy singing special songs that I like, and hope will encourage others, especially those with varying disabilities,” Dean says.