‘Assault’ protester may be back in Canberra

A SUSPECTED Victorian protester that police are looking for in relation to an assault in February, may have returned to Canberra.

The man, in his 30s, was believed to be involved in an assault at Exhibition Park in Canberra (EPIC) on February 10, which left a 67-year-old woman with fractured wrists.

Police say the woman was a worker at a venue inside EPIC and required surgery after the incident.

The man police are looking for was at EPIC as part of anti-vaccination mandate protests occurring at the time.

He is about 190cm tall, with dark hair and of slim build.

Police believe the man may be in Canberra to participate in expected protests.

Anyone who can help police to identify the man should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.