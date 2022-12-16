Baby spinach recalled following ‘toxic reactions’

BABY spinach – branded Riviera Farms and sold through Costco – has been recalled following “toxic reactions”.

Food Standards Australia and NZ warn the impacted spinach has use-by dates between December 16 and 28 and was sold through Costco in the ACT, NSW and Victoria.

Food Standards issued the recall of spinach due to “a number of cases of possible food-related toxic reactions in Australia,” following potential contamination with unsafe plant material.”

Symptoms can be severe, and include delirium or confusion, hallucinations, dilated pupils, rapid heartbeat, flushed face, blurred vision, dry mouth and skin, and fever.

Anyone who is concerned about exposure should call the Poisons Information Centre on 13 11 26.