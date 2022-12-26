Barr bagged for ‘cynical’ Christmas message to health workers

Chief Minister Andrew Barr’s Christmas message to health workers.
DESCRIBING the Chief Minister’s Christmas Day Facebook message to ACT Health workers as “a revoltingly cynical sentiment”, a health insider writes that it’s “a twisted hypocrisy” for many frontline staff, who regularly report being “hideously understaffed and overworked”.
