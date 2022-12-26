Barr bagged for ‘cynical’ Christmas message to health workers

DESCRIBING the Chief Minister’s Christmas Day Facebook message to ACT Health workers as “a revoltingly cynical sentiment”, a health insider writes that it’s “a twisted hypocrisy” for many frontline staff, who regularly report being “hideously understaffed and overworked”.

Unwilling to put their name, the experienced health insider says: “Barr and his cronies, after all, are the ones responsible for making our frontline health workers cripplingly exhausted… preferring to fund a tram over protecting essential services, such as healthcare, from total collapse.”

“I believe Barr’s Christmas message to health workers deserves to be shared far and wide, but not for the reason he had intended.”