News location:

Canberra CityNews

Subscribe
Support
Canberra Today 23°/28° | Monday, December 26, 2022 | Digital Edition | Crossword & Sudoku

Barr bagged for ‘cynical’ Christmas message to health workers

Chief Minister Andrew Barr’s Christmas message to health workers.

DESCRIBING the Chief Minister’s Christmas Day Facebook message to ACT Health workers as “a revoltingly cynical sentiment”, a health insider writes that it’s “a twisted hypocrisy” for many frontline staff, who regularly report being “hideously understaffed and overworked”. 

Unwilling to put their name, the experienced health insider says: “Barr and his cronies, after all, are the ones responsible for making our frontline health workers cripplingly exhausted… preferring to fund a tram over protecting essential services, such as healthcare, from total collapse.”
“I believe Barr’s Christmas message to health workers deserves to be shared far and wide, but not for the reason he had intended.”

Who can be trusted?

In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.

If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.

Become a supporter

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Share this

Leave a Reply

Related Posts

Firefighters battle blaze in Hume
News

Firefighters battle blaze in Hume

FIREFIGHTERS worked into the early morning today (December 27) battling a "major" structure fire in a recycling facility at the intersection of John Cory Road and Recycling Road in Hume.

Top Stories

Follow us on Instagram @canberracitynews