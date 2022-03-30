Barr says ACT ‘short changed again’ in federal Budget

ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr says the federal government has “ignored Canberra again” in this year’s Budget.

Mr Barr came out swinging at the Coalition this morning following the handing down of the Budget last night (March 29), irate that the Commonwealth infrastructure spending in the ACT is the lowest of any state or territory.

“Despite the ACT being home to 1.68 per cent of Australia’s population, just 0.3 per cent of the Commonwealth’s infrastructure spending will make its way into the ACT in this Budget,” said Mr Barr.

“It is clear that we need a change in federal government for the ACT to get a fair deal.”

Canberra will receive $51 million for infrastructure upgrades to Athllon Drive, Kent Street and Novar Street intersections and the Inner Canberra Corridor, but Mr Barr said the ACT government will be doing “the heavy lifting” on infrastructure investments in light of the funding.

While the Chief Minister welcomed investment in domestic violence support and mental health support, he said the Budget fails to take “real action” on climate change.

“The heavy lifting on support the nation in the transition to a lower emissions future will continue to fall to state and territory governments of all political persuasions,” he said.

“This Budget was the latest in a long line of missed opportunities for the Commonwealth to partner with the states and territories on this urgent priority for the majority of Australians.”

Independent senate candidate David Pocock also slammed the Federal spend, saying it was disappointing to see overall funding for the territory would decline by three per cent next year.

“Anyone hoping for a Budget night surprise in our city’s favour would have been sorely disappointed,” said Mr Pocock.

“Looking at what was handed down last night, it is hard not to be cynical and see this as an election-eve attempt to buy votes with one-off payments and short-term program extensions.”

Mr Pocock said the Budget shows the ACT is not being well-served by its current representative in government, Liberal senator Zed Seselja.

“It appears that Senator Seselja could not even get funding for comparatively minor investments like an AIS Arena upgrade to make it safe for events, or his proposed upgrade to Viking Park,” said Mr Pocock.

“We have missed out in ways both big and small, everything from major nation-building projects to the ACT being the only jurisdiction to be excluded from funding for the National Plant Health Surveillance program.”

But senator Seselja defended the budget, describing it as “great for both Australians and Canberrans.”

“This is a responsible Budget, we’re seeing deficits come down, we’re going to see debt peak a lot lower than it would have been,” he said.

“If you’re a Canberran pensioner, a concession card holder you’ll be getting a cash bonus to help you through these difficult times. Low and middle income earners will be seeing more money in their pockets through the low middle income tax offset. There’s a big cut to petrol excise, over 20 cents a litre, to keep more of your money.

“We’re going to ensure our economic recovery here in Canberra and around the country.”